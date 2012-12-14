Sarah Silverman's 'Bro-Choice' PSA

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Celebrity PSAs aren’t just for election season anymore. This week, active activist Sarah Silverman released a new Funny or Die video supporting the Draw the Line campaign, which is working to collect signatures for its “Bill of Reproductive Rights.” (Silverman appeared in a video for Draw the Line alongside Meryl Streep, Kevin Bacon, and several other celebs when the campaign launched in October.)

The clip — which sounds like it was co-written by How I Met Your Mother‘s Barney Stinson — sees Silverman laying out the rules for being “Bro-Choice,” a.k.a. in favor of greater reproductive rights for women. Example: “The way to a woman’s heart is never through a mandatory vaginal ultrasound.”

Be bropen-minded and check out the (naturally) NSFW PSA below:

