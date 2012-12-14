type Book Current Status In Season author Barbara Vine publisher Scribner genre Fiction, Mystery and Thriller

We gave it an A

When thirtysomething siblings Grace and Andrew Easton inherit Dinmont House, their grandmother’s musty London mansion, they giddily move in. But their good fortune soon gets upended by a bizarre series of events in The Child’s Child, especially the discovery of an old manuscript that seems to depict their own lives. In the hands of Vine, otherwise known as Ruth Rendell, the book-within-a-book strategy evolves into something infinitely more intricate — a sinister, constantly shifting Rubik’s Cube of motives, betrayals, and violence. A