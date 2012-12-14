The Child's Child - review - Barbara Vine

Tina Jordan
December 14, 2012 at 05:00 AM EST

The Child's Child

type
Book
Current Status
In Season
author
Barbara Vine
publisher
Scribner
genre
Fiction, Mystery and Thriller
We gave it an A

When thirtysomething siblings Grace and Andrew Easton inherit Dinmont House, their grandmother’s musty London mansion, they giddily move in. But their good fortune soon gets upended by a bizarre series of events in The Child’s Child, especially the discovery of an old manuscript that seems to depict their own lives. In the hands of Vine, otherwise known as Ruth Rendell, the book-within-a-book strategy evolves into something infinitely more intricate — a sinister, constantly shifting Rubik’s Cube of motives, betrayals, and violence. A

