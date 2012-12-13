'The Office': Dr. J to cameo

December 13, 2012 at 08:21 PM EST

Julius Erving, a.k.a. Dr. J, has a new teammate, and his name is… Jim Halpert? The basketball Hall of Famer will guest-star as himself on The Office, EW has learned. In the episode, Dr. J becomes an investor in the sports marketing business that Jim (John Krasinski) is trying to launch in Philadelphia, where Erving scored more than a few baskets as a 76er. And as you can see in the photo below, the 62-year-old legend winds up showing Jim a thing or two on the court.

The episode featuring Dr. J — who played a minister in Lifetime’s remake of Steel Magnolias this fall — will air Jan. 17 on NBC.

John Krasinski visits ‘Sesame Street’

