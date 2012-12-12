Jenna Bush Hager expecting first child

Jenna Bush Hager and her husband Henry Hager are expecting a baby, People reports.

“We’re so excited,” Bush Hager told People. “We can’t wait.”

The first-time parents, who wed in 2008, announced the news this morning on Today, where Bush Hager works as a correspondent. The baby will be the first grandchild for former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

George W. Bush called in to the show to share his enthusiasm. “I’m fired up,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I could barely contain the news.”

His wife also said she was thrilled with the news. “We’ve been looking forward to being grandparents for a long time and we’re very excited about it,” she told People.

The NBC News correspondent said she and Henry don’t plan to learn about the baby’s sex in advance. Bush Hager will executive produce A White House Christmas: First Families Remember, featuring former first daughters and first ladies, on Dec. 20 at 8 p.m. on NBC.