Gift of the Day: 'The Twilight Saga' White Collection box set

Not sure what to get the pop culture geek in your life this holiday season? PopStyle is here to help! From the hottest gadgets to the oddest collectibles, we’re rounding up the best gifts in movies, music, TV and books with our Gift of the Day.

If you thought the release of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2 was the end of Twilight mania, think again.

‘The Twilight Saga’ White Collection box set ($34.50 at barnesandnoble.com)is a limited-edition set that includes paperback editions of Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, Breaking Dawn, The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner — Meyer’s Twilight companion novella — with exclusive white covers.

It’s the perfect gift for the Twi-hard who has everything, but you’d better hurry — the set is already sold out at retail giants like Target and Amazon.

