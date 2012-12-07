On My iPod: Beth Behrs

2 Broke Girls type TV Show Where to watch Close Streaming Options

Janis Joplin, ”Cry Baby”

”I listen to it a million times a week. It’s one of my favorite songs of all time. Her voice just always blows my mind. I have a record player at home, and that record [Pearl] is probably the one I play the most.”

Taylor Swift, ”We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

”It’s my anthem to get me energized before the show. I’ll just turn it up and dance around by myself. You can ask [costar] Kat Dennings! I play it in my dressing room all the time, and she’s right next to me, so she hears it, like, every day. She probably liked it the first couple of times, but I’m sure she’s sick of it by now.”

The Band, The Last Waltz

”A bunch of amazing musicians [reenacted] the Last Waltz concert in San Francisco recently. I got to be a part of it — I read one of the poems — and now I’ve been listening to the original album on repeat.”

Jay-Z feat. Alicia Keys, ”Empire State of Mind”

”I love this song, even though it makes me think of the Sex and the City movie now! [SATC vet] Michael Patrick King, who also does our show, would be happy about that.”

Matt Doyle, Constant

”He’s my best friend, and he’s currently playing Elder Price in The Book of Mormon. This whole EP is beautiful, and there’s an amazing song called ‘Don’t Wait’ that’s, like, perfect California driving music. Ever since we were kids, he had the best voice of everyone I knew.”