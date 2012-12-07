'Alice In Wonderland' screenwriter Linda Woolverton pens Disney sequel

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG runtime 109 minutes Wide Release Date 03/05/10 performer Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway director Tim Burton distributor Walt Disney Pictures author Linda Woolverton genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Tim Burton’s wily, psychedelic Alice In Wonderland is getting a sequel, and the original film’s screenwriter is penning it for Disney.

EW confirms that the Disney-attached script is being written by Linda Woolverton, who also wrote the screenplay for 2010’s 3-D fantasy box office hit starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Mia Wasikowska as Alice, and wild-eyed Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen. Other return figures are Joe Roth, Suzanne Todd and Jennifer Todd as producers.

Woolverton has worked with Disney for years, writing screenplays for 1991’s glorious, animated Beauty and the Beast, 1993’s dog tale Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1994’s The Lion King, and the upcoming Sleeping Beauty re-imagining Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

