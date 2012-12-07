'Alice In Wonderland' screenwriter Linda Woolverton pens Disney sequel

Disney
Solvej Schou
December 07, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST

Alice in Wonderland

type
Movie
Current Status
In Season
mpaa
PG
runtime
109 minutes
Wide Release Date
03/05/10
performer
Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne Hathaway
director
Tim Burton
distributor
Walt Disney Pictures
author
Linda Woolverton
genre
Sci-fi and Fantasy, Action Adventure

Tim Burton’s wily, psychedelic Alice In Wonderland is getting a sequel, and the original film’s screenwriter is penning it for Disney.

EW confirms that the Disney-attached script is being written by Linda Woolverton, who also wrote the screenplay for 2010’s 3-D fantasy box office hit starring Johnny Depp as the Mad Hatter, Mia Wasikowska as Alice, and wild-eyed Helena Bonham Carter as the Red Queen. Other return figures are Joe Roth, Suzanne Todd and Jennifer Todd as producers.

Woolverton has worked with Disney for years, writing screenplays for 1991’s glorious, animated Beauty and the Beast, 1993’s dog tale Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, 1994’s The Lion King, and the upcoming Sleeping Beauty re-imagining Maleficent, starring Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning.

