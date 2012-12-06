'Scandal': Cast and crew offer theories on who shot Fitz -- VIDEO

type TV Show genre Drama, Thriller run date 04/05/12 performer Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young broadcaster ABC seasons 7 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

Who shot the president?

That’s the big question going into tonight’s episode of Scandal, and while the Internet is full of theories (search #whoshotfitz on Twitter), cast member Josh Malina took his handy EW camera to the set to gather theories from the cast and crew for this week’s behind the scenes video.

All season, Malina has been chronicling the hard work that goes into making one of TV’s buzziest shows with his very own video series. You can check out this week’s installment — and everything you’ve missed — below!

Related:

‘Scandal’ preview: Olivia and Fitz share heated moment in a flashback — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

‘Private Practice’: Paul Adelstein on tonight’s Cooper-centric hour, saying goodbye to the series