'Scandal': Cast and crew offer theories on who shot Fitz -- VIDEO

Sandra Gonzalez
December 06, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST

Scandal

type
TV Show
genre
Drama, Thriller
run date
04/05/12
performer
Kerry Washington, Tony Goldwyn, Bellamy Young
broadcaster
ABC
seasons
7
Current Status
In Season
tvpgr
TV-14

Who shot the president?

That’s the big question going into tonight’s episode of Scandal, and while the Internet is full of theories (search #whoshotfitz on Twitter), cast member Josh Malina took his handy EW camera to the set to gather theories from the cast and crew for this week’s behind the scenes video.

All season, Malina has been chronicling the hard work that goes into making one of TV’s buzziest shows with his very own video series. You can check out this week’s installment — and everything you’ve missed — below!

