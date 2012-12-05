PaleyFest announces first few participating shows

By Hillary Busis
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
Good news for fantasy fans, electricity haters, and Aaron Sorkin geeks: The Paley Center announced today that events featuring the cast and creators of ABC’s Once Upon a Time, NBC’s Revolution, and HBO’s The Newsroom will be held at next year’s PaleyFest.

The annual festival includes panels centered on current and beloved-but-canceled shows. This past year’s lineup shone a spotlight on Community, American Horror Story, The Vampire Diaries, and Castle, among others. Once Upon a Time‘s cast and creators also attended the fest in 2012.

Though a full lineup won’t be announced until Jan. 9, tickets for the fest are already available. Did somebody say best Christmas present ever?

