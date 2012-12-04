Newt Gingrich films cameo for 'Parks and Recreation'

Another political power player is slated to pop up on Parks and Recreation. Following in the footsteps of Joe Biden, John McCain, Olympia Snowe, and Barbara Boxer, ex-Presidential candidate Newt Gingrich has filmed a cameo for an upcoming episode of the NBC comedy, the network confirmed today. The Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that Parks was shooting an episode that involved a bachelor party for Ben (Adam Scott) at an Indianapolis restaurant when the former Speaker of the House walked in, prompting series creator Michael Schur to quickly arrange a role for Gingrich.