Newt Gingrich films cameo for 'Parks and Recreation'
Another political power player is slated to pop up on Parks and Recreation. Following in the footsteps of Joe Biden, John McCain, Olympia Snowe, and Barbara Boxer, ex-Presidential candidate Newt Gingrich has filmed a cameo for an upcoming episode of the NBC comedy, the network confirmed today. The Indianapolis Star reported on Monday that Parks was shooting an episode that involved a bachelor party for Ben (Adam Scott) at an Indianapolis restaurant when the former Speaker of the House walked in, prompting series creator Michael Schur to quickly arrange a role for Gingrich.
Roy Hibbert and Miles Plumlee of the Indiana Pacers also shot cameos for the episode, though those were planned. Hibbert popped up on the show last season as well.
It should be noted that one of the Parks stars in the scene was Rob Lowe, and the name of the restaurant is St. Elmo Steak House.
