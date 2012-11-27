'Revolution' creator talks fall finale in exclusive interview

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Revolution wrapped its fall episodes last night with a victory and a setback for our heroes. The good guys are finally all together, with Miles and Charlie having rescued kidnapped Danny and Rachel. But the devious Gen. Monroe now has the electrical power to command a high-tech military force. What’s planned for the second half of the season? In an exclusive interview, Revolution creator Eric Kripke talks about last night’s hour and how things will change (and improve) for the second half of the season. Kripke addresses the four-month hiatus, reveals what mystery will definitely be solved in the spring, and what key characters will be doing. “We have bigger and better stuff coming,” he promises. Here’s the scoop:

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Was there ever a version in your head where Miles goes, “Yeah, I’m re-joining Monroe”?

Eric Kripke: What we love about Miles is half of him is light and half is shadow. If this story was set a couple years ago he would be the bad guy. You never want to lose sight of that. Just because Miles was able to face-off with Monroe in this particular encounter and maintain the heroic side of his personality doesn’t mean it’s going to happen again. So even though he was able to resist the temptation, that temptation is still there. Even moreso when he starts to fulfill his destiny and becomes a leader for the rebels [in the second half of the season]; he starts to fall into his old bloodthirsty patterns again. … There’s also a lot of important pieces in last night’s episode that move the story forward. We’re setting up how pissed Monroe is going to be in the second half of the season; how personal Neville is going to take Miles’ assault on his wife. And [we hinted that] Rachel and Miles have a very secret history.

I gotta ask, since I’m seeing this comment on the boards: How could Rachel forget to grab the pendant on the way out of the room?

Kripke: We shot a scene where Rachel goes, “We have to go back and get the pendant,” and Miles says, “We can’t go back, they’re shooting machine guns at us!” We ended up cutting it for time because we thought, maybe wrongly, that when there’s a room full of five people shooting machine guns in your direction that you can’t run toward those machine guns.

What’s your favorite episode of the first batch?

Kripke: For me it was a tie between the last two. Obviously every first season is learning curve. But I thought episodes 9 and 10 fulfilled the potential of what the show could be in different ways. Nine, in terms of being a thorough examination of character and it broke the show’s format and had those hallucinations. And episode 10 showed the slam-bang swashbuckling size of what this show can do. I don’t know any show on network television that can accomplish that much scope and ambition and manage to do it successfully. And then I handed [the production team] episode 11 and it’s about battles with helicopters, and they’re like, “What are you doing to us?” And I’m like, “Bad news, you’ve proven you can pull it off.”

You mentioned the learning curve, what more have you figured out since the last time we spoke?

Kripke: The biggest lesson we learned is we need to move this story forward a little faster. We’re still going to have the same format where each episode is centered around a single event so it has certain self-enclosed elements to the storytelling. But sometimes in the emotional arcs and serialized arcs we treaded water maybe a little too much without revealing either new character moves or emotional revelations. We went a couple episodes too many where we didn’t move the ball forward significantly. We’re trying to correct that so that every time somebody tunes in they get a satisfying story and also a big “what the hell” moment.

