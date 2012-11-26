'Dancing With the Stars': Finals are liiiiiiiiiiive!

Dancing With the Stars Close Streaming Options

Update: Annie’s recap is live. At laaaaaast! The finals are here — along with my parents and sister (DANCMSTR Dee, Bolero Bill, and Mirror ball Meggers), who’ve never been in the ballroom! Look for us! Three giants and a lady. I’m wearing a beige and black pattered dress and crazy glasses and look like a nut as usual. Guessing everyone else will be in black.

Tonight’s one-hour performance finale is just a quick hit, with freestyles and “favorite dances” from our top three couples: Shawn Johnson and Derek Hough, Melissa Rycroft and Tony Dovolani, and Kelly Monaco and Valentin Chmerkovskiy. May…..the most ambitious freestyle win? (According to DWTS lore, yes.)

Discuss the show here — or on our DWTS live blog — during the live telecast and nominate your hidden gems in the comments! My recap will be up later on.

~~~~Fingers crossed for fringe~~~

XOXO,

Fringe Fairy

*

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: THE TWELVE TORSOS OF THANKSGIVING

All eyes were on Sir Flirts a Lot’s hidden gems after his revealing “Surfer Flamenco” with Kelly.

Food pairing: The Wishbone. Duh.

*

*

Mirrorballus Rex encourages you to appraise EW.com’s Hidden Gems of the ‘All-Stars’ Semifinals.

Read more:

Video reply time! Ask Annie anything about ‘DWTS’ — or whatever — below.