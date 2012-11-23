2012 Holiday gift guide: Tech

1. Give your tablet a retro touch with the composition-notebook-inspired Verso Scholar. Or if you prefer a modern look, slip on the croc-printed Verso Darwin. (lightwedge.com; $37.50 for Verso Scholar, $45 for Verso Darwin)

2. The Bluetooth-enabled Beats by Dr. Dre Pill may be tiny, but this minispeaker packs a punch with a 12-watt digital amp. The internal microphone means it can double as a wireless way to take calls — or avoid them. (beatsbydre.com; $199.95)

3. Play another round of Fruit Ninja without freezing your fingers off thanks to these Echo Touch Warmers gloves, which work on smartphones, ATMs, and other touch-sensitive devices. (shop.nordstrom.com; $48)

4. It weighs in at less than a pound, but the new compact iPad mini can do anything the full-size model can. A leaner, lighter design and a 7.9-inch screen make the mini easier to use on the go than its big brother. (store.apple.com; $329)

5. What do you get when you cross a phone with a tablet? The Samsung Galaxy Note II phablet, which pulls double duty with its impressive 5.5-inch HD touchscreen and enhanced S Pen for writing or drawing. (wirefly.com; $279.99)

6. Who could get mad at you for texting at the dinner table when they see this cute Xing panda case staring back at them? With its impact-resistant silicone shell, it’s as durable as it is adorable. (casemate.com; $25)

7. The Nokia Lumia 920 Windows Phone 8 boasts an 8MP PureView camera, a new suite of Nokia music and gaming apps, and an optional wireless charging pad. It comes in a range of really cool colors, too. (att.com; $99.99 with contract)

8. Gaming goes social with the 3G/Wi-Fi-enabled PlayStation Vita. The handheld console is equipped with a GPS app that helps you locate other gamers for a multiplayer experience. (playstation.com; $299)

9. These Star Wars Mimobot USB flash drives masquerade as characters like Darth Vader and R2-D2. When you’re finished backing up, reenact your favorite scenes from the films. (mimoco.com; $19.99 for 8GB, $69.99 for 64GB)

10. Take photos and video to the next dimension with the Panasonic Lumix DMC-3D1K camera, the smallest 3-D compact available. Switch to 2-D mode to shoot pictures and video simultaneously. (amazon.com; $375.69)

11. The affordable Nexus 7 tablet gives users easy access to movies, music, and books through the Google Play platform, plus the newest version of Android. Now, those are some tablet bragging rights. (play.google.com; $199)