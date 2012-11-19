The Gaslight Anthem capture New Jersey's hurricane devastation with 'National Anthem' video

As Governor Chris Christie reminded everybody watching Saturday Night Live over the weekend, the Superstorm Sandy recovery effort is still ongoing and will take quite a bit of time, even though the headlines have shifted away from the reality-altering devastation the storm brought with it. Hundreds of thousands remain displaced, cold, hungry, and seeking some sort of hope as the holiday season begins.

With that in mind, New Jersey rockers the Gaslight Anthem have put together a new video for the song “National Anthem,” which comes from their excellent album Handwritten (which came out back in July). The clip collects a cavalcade of images of post-Sandy New Jersey, juxtaposing some of them with what those same areas looked like prior to the storm.

The photos of the boardwalks are especially eye-opening. All the while, frontman Brian Fallon intones his group’s particular mix of mourning and hope—he even sings, “No I can’t stand the weather, I never liked the rain.”

Check out the video below.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84LjPtsQ9dg&w=510

As noted at the end of the clip, anybody still looking to help out those in need in New Jersey and New York can go to Punk Cares to make a donation or purchase items whose profits will go to various recovery efforts.

