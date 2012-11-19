Anderson Cooper jolted by bomb explosion while reporting from Gaza

This is no laughing matter: While reporting live from battle-weary Gaza Sunday night, CNN’s Anderson Cooper was startled by a loud blast that came from somewhere behind him. As the bomb exploded, Cooper ducked and let out a startled “Whoa!” Moments later, he exhaled, dryly exclaimed, “That was a rather large explosion,” and tried to determine where the device had gone off. Talk about courage under fire.

Despite cease-fire attempts led by Egyptian officials, the violence in Gaza and Israel continues to escalate. After six days of Israeli air strikes, the Palestinian death toll has reached 94; three Israelis have also died as a result of Palestinian rockets, according to the BBC.

Watch Cooper’s brush with the bomb below.

