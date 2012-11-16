'Parks And Recreation': EW's Morning Bite

By EW Staff
Updated August 03, 2020 at 11:54 AM EDT
Advertisement

Morning Bite

type
  • TV Show

Submitted by LOL:

“Fun fact: Ben just got an amazing accounting job. Regular fact: I have to go to a meeting. Unfun fact: My Uncle just had a stroke.”

–Chris (Rob Lowe) on Parks and Recreation

Check out the rest of your quote submissions from Thursday, Sept. 15 and come back tonight to share your pick for best sound bite!

Read more:

‘Parks and Recreation’ review: Did Joe Biden seem awkward? Knope!

‘Parks and Rec’: The 5 best moments from ‘Ben’s Parents’

Vice President Joe Biden to guest on ‘Parks and Recreation’ — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Morning Bite

type
  • TV Show
rating
status
  • In Season

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com