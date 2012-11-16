'Parks And Recreation': EW's Morning Bite
Submitted by LOL:
“Fun fact: Ben just got an amazing accounting job. Regular fact: I have to go to a meeting. Unfun fact: My Uncle just had a stroke.”
–Chris (Rob Lowe) on Parks and Recreation
Check out the rest of your quote submissions from Thursday, Sept. 15 and come back tonight to share your pick for best sound bite!
Read more:
Vice President Joe Biden to guest on ‘Parks and Recreation’ — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
