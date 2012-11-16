'Twilight': Missouri man arrested
A Missouri man has been charged with allegedly planning a mass shooting spree at a screening of The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 2, EW has confirmed.
Blaec Lammers, 20, allegedly purchased assault rifles and ammunition and planned an attack on a weekend Twilight screening. He faces charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and making a terroristic threat.
Lammers’ plot echoes James Holmes’ alleged shooting at a midnight showing of The Dark Knight Rises in Aurora, Colorado.
