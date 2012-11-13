'Dancing With the Stars' double elimination: Week 8's two departing All-Stars are....

By Annie Barrett
Updated November 13, 2012 at 12:00 PM EST
Advertisement

Dancing With the Stars

Update: Annie’s recap is live. Spoiler ahead! After a results show featuring performances by Kylie Minogue, Ne-Yo, and the cast of Newsies, two of seven remaining Sparkalien couples have been cast off of Planet Mirrorballus. They are…..

Kirstie Alley and Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Gilles Marini and Peta Murgatroyd

Whoa! Before this All-Stars season began, I was sure Gilles would win it all.

Stay tuned for my full recap later on.

A supportive Maks and Tony’s astonishing Metamirrorphosis would like to encourage you to appraise EW.com’s Hidden Gems of Week 8.

Press play for an extra dose of brogue-y goodness this week. You deserve it.

XOXO,

Fringe Fairy

Follow @EWAnnieBarrett

Read more:

Week 8 performance recap: The Rule of Threesomes

Tristan MacManus tours the ‘DWTS’ rehearsal space — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Election Night 2012: Your Hidden Gems!

Your Hidden Gems of Week 6!

Maks in short shorts on ‘Ellen’: 9 important screenshots

Annie Barrett’s ‘DWTS’ Facebook page

Video reply time! Ask Annie anything about ‘DWTS’ — or whatever — below.

Episode Recaps

Dancing With the Stars

type
  • TV Show
seasons
  • 28
rating
genre
network
  • ABC

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com