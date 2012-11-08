'Jimmy Kimmel' ad: The election is over, stop harassing each other

type TV Show Current Status In Season run date 01/03/11 performer Jimmy Kimmel broadcaster ABC genre Talk Shows

I really didn’t mind that the presidential race permeated every facet of my life, until the election ended and the infiltration continued. Jimmy Kimmel — a.k.a. the people’s comedian — evidently feels the same way. The late-night host ran a faux ad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to “encourage people to put a sock in it for at least the next three years.”

The “$4 million” commercial featured distraught Americans making simple pleas: “stop harassing me on Facebook,” “stop threatening to move to Canada (no one believes you),” and, my favorite, stop forwarding forwards of forwards you forwarded. The calls to inaction sound reasonable enough, especially when the harassment crossed the lawn.

Watch the video below:

