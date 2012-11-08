'Jimmy Kimmel' ad: The election is over, stop harassing each other

Maane Khatchatourian
November 08, 2012 at 03:35 PM EST

Jimmy Kimmel Live

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
run date
01/03/11
performer
Jimmy Kimmel
broadcaster
ABC
genre
Talk Shows

I really didn’t mind that the presidential race permeated every facet of my life, until the election ended and the infiltration continued. Jimmy Kimmel — a.k.a. the people’s comedian — evidently feels the same way. The late-night host ran a faux ad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to “encourage people to put a sock in it for at least the next three years.”

The “$4 million” commercial featured distraught Americans making simple pleas: “stop harassing me on Facebook,” “stop threatening to move to Canada (no one believes you),” and, my favorite, stop forwarding forwards of forwards you forwarded. The calls to inaction sound reasonable enough, especially when the harassment crossed the lawn.

Watch the video below:

Read more:

Robert Pattinson talks about his loud kissing on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’ — VIDEO

Jimmy Kimmel finally interviews David Letterman — VIDEO

See Jimmy Kimmel administer a lie detector test to kids; plus the opening for his Brooklyn shows — EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now