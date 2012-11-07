'Parks & Recreation': Pawnee's newsletter

Image Credit: Mitchell Haaseth/NBC
Sandra Gonzalez
November 07, 2012 at 07:23 PM EST

Parks and Recreation

type
TV Show
Current Status
In Season
seasons
7
run date
04/09/09-02/24/15
performer
Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman
broadcaster
NBC
genre
Comedy

Click photo to see full version[/caption]

BREAKING NEWS out of Pawnee, Indiana: Pawnee still has newsletters!

If you thought paper announcements had gone the way of dial-up internet and VCRs, I ask you to turn your attention to the following bulletin from TV’s most charming small town.

In this newsletter some familiar faces from the Parks department fill you in on all the important November happenings, including (Ron-approved) Movember, the pumpkin- and pie-free pumpkin pie competition, and Wamapoke Appreciation Month (Death to the White Man).

Check it out in full here.

Related:

‘Parks and Recreation’: Amy Poehler, Adam Scott and Mike Schur on last night’s twist

‘Parks and Recreation’ recap: Then he walked in…

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now