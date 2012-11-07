'Parks & Recreation': Pawnee's newsletter

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 04/09/09-02/24/15 performer Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman broadcaster NBC genre Comedy

BREAKING NEWS out of Pawnee, Indiana: Pawnee still has newsletters!

If you thought paper announcements had gone the way of dial-up internet and VCRs, I ask you to turn your attention to the following bulletin from TV’s most charming small town.

In this newsletter some familiar faces from the Parks department fill you in on all the important November happenings, including (Ron-approved) Movember, the pumpkin- and pie-free pumpkin pie competition, and Wamapoke Appreciation Month (Death to the White Man).

Check it out in full here.

