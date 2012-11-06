Cat Power postpones European tour

Image Credit: Stefano Giovannini[/caption]
Chan Marshall, known by her stage name Cat Power, announced on her Instagram that she has postponed her European tour due to illness. The singer-songwriter suffers from angioedema, a condition that causes rapid swelling of body tissue, and a series of recent attacks have left her unable to continue performing for the time being.
Her impassioned letter to fans is copied below:
Marshall previously announced the possibility of cancelling her tour due to bankruptcy, before confirming that it would go on without its original stage presentation.
Her most recent record, this year’s Sun, debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart, the highest position for one of her albums in her 20-year career.
