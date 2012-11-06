Cat Power postpones European tour

November 06, 2012

Chan Marshall, known by her stage name Cat Power, announced on her Instagram that she has postponed her European tour due to illness. The singer-songwriter suffers from angioedema, a condition that causes rapid swelling of body tissue, and a series of recent attacks have left her unable to continue performing for the time being.

Her impassioned letter to fans is copied below:

As many of my fans know, I’ve been suffering from angioedema. It can attack at random & is extremely frightening and dangerous when it hits my throat, windpipe, or tongue, and I’ve been hospitalized for it eight times since the first attack, 2 DAYS AFTER MY RECORD RELEASE. Since then, I worked very very hard with all the best allergists, cardiologists, neurologists, accupuncurists, homeopathists & renowned healers that I could find, Body Talk, Reiki, Yoga, etc. so that I COULD DO THIS AMERICAN TOUR. I did my best & I want to do MORE & BETTER. The American tour has been wonderful and amazing, and with me being unable to AFFORD to bring my show with full production, (which i helped create) to Europe, financially, really dumped a huge additional amount of stress on me as i was and still am fighting trying to get tour support. I have to postpone my European tour until early next year, so I can return home and re-engage myself back into my health regimen. I fucking love my fans. Everything I do regarding my career, I FIRST, think of my fans and this world we all share. But right now, I HAVE TO think of myself because I have to learn trough meditation & being clear from alcohol & cigarettes & red meat and lots of rest amongst my menagerie of doctors…. I have to think of MYSELF right now because I have to now LEARN to heal myself. Through that, I can learn to help others to heal themselves. I know my fans will understand and I thank them and love them much more than I believe they could ever know. I am here and do what I do, for them and because of them. You have kept me alive this long, I refuse to give up on you OR MYSELF. And that goes to all the journalists who write a true story as well. To you all in the struggle. May light be on your path at every step. XXx Love always Xxxxx X @mrpharmacist72 @adelineadieu @nicoturner @afasm #catpower #VOTE #OBAMA #FIGHT #THE #POWERS #THAT #BE

Marshall previously announced the possibility of cancelling her tour due to bankruptcy, before confirming that it would go on without its original stage presentation.

Her most recent record, this year’s Sun, debuted at #10 on the Billboard 200 chart, the highest position for one of her albums in her 20-year career.

