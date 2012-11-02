Singles: Nov. 9/16, 2012

No Doubt, ”Looking Hot”

Between the jet-plane-landing guitars and the catwalk-strut beat, Gwen Stefani sounds ridiculously confident — even when she’s worried that we’re staring at her ragamuffin. When will she stop singing about the perks of being an insecure MILF? Hopefully never. B+ —Melissa Maerz

Justin Bieber feat. Nicki Minaj, ”Beauty and a Beat”

It’s a tale as old as time: Valiant pop prince offers his angelic voice to a rhyme-spitting sorceress, who repays him with magical words to stir the heart of any maiden: ”Buns out/Weiner/But I gotta keep an eye out for Selena.” And let’s face it, a good, dirty dub riff can turn any Belle into a Belieber. A- —Adam Markovitz

Willy Moon, ”Yeah Yeah”

The iPods may be Nano, but the song in those ubiquitous new Apple ads is a jumbo-size drumline anthem that makes the London-based wunderkind’s own description of himself — ”Bo Diddley remixed by Swizz Beatz” — seem not too insanely misguided, and maybe even kind of awesome. B+ —Ray Rahman