Johnny Depp, Bradley Cooper, Rhys Ifans: New projects in Casting Net

October 24, 2012

• Johnny Depp is in talks to star in Transcendence, the directorial debut of A-list cinematographer (and noted Avengers non-fanWally Pfister (The Dark Knight Rises, MoneyballInception). The plot is top secret at this point, though given the title, we’re thinking undead pirates are likely not involved. First-time feature screenwriter Jack Paglen penned the script. [Variety]

• In other intriguing-projects-being-kept-under-wraps news, Bradley Cooper is in preliminary talks to join Emma Stone in writer-director Cameron Crowe‘s next untitled project — about which we know nothing other than it is destined to have a killer soundtrack. [Deadline]

• The Amazing Spider-Man‘s Rhys Ifans has signed onto an adaptation of Gustave Flaubert’s classic tragic novel Madame Bovary. He will play Monsieur Lheureux, the scheming merchant who tricks the title adulteress (Mia Wasikowska) into falling into a mountain of crushing debt. Ezra Miller (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) and Paul Giamatti costar in the film, to be directed by Sophie Barthes (Cold Souls) from a script by rookie screenwriter Rose Barreneche. [Variety]

• Comedian Katt Williams is joining the storied cast of Scary Movie 5 in an unspecified starring role. He joins Lindsay LohanMike TysonCharlie SheenHeather LocklearKate Walsh, and Ashley Tisdale. Director Malcolm Lee (Soul MenUndercover Brother) is taking on helming the horror spoof franchise for the first time, from a script from Scary Movie 3 and 4 director David Zucker. [THR]

• Dominic Monaghan will star in the fantasy family film Molly Moon, about an orphan girl (Snow White and the Huntsman‘s Raffey Cassidy) who can hypnotize anyone around her. Monaghan will play a thief bent on landing Molly’s priceless book on hypnosis. Christopher Rowley (Bonneville) is directing the adaptation of the Georgia Byng novel. [Variety]

• Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) will star in and produce We’re Just Married, a romantic comedy about a love triangle penned by the Tony-nominated actress’ father David Rabe (HurlyburlyThe Firm). Rodrigo Garcia (Albert Nobbs) is directing. [Deadline]

