Co-writer of 'Spider-Man' musical lands tell-all book deal

Glen Berger, co-writer of the disaster-prone Broadway musical Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, is working on a book.

Song of Spider-Man: The Inside Story of the Most Controversial Musical in Broadway History, will come out next year, Simon & Schuster announced Tuesday. Simon & Schuster publisher Jonathan Karp said the book would be, “entomologically speaking,” the “ultimate fly-on-the-wall account” of how a musical is made.

The big budget production became notorious for a series of stunt accidents during previews. The show was eventually revamped and the original director, Julie Taymor, was fired. Taymor later sued the producers, who countersued. A tentative settlement was reached over the summer.

