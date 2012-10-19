New audience for the new Nobel Prize winner?

Stephan Lee
October 19, 2012 at 04:00 AM EDT

Mo Yan may be an unfamiliar name to American readers, but China’s freshly minted Nobel laureate in literature is revered in his home country, which banned some of his early work. The 57-year-old author is perhaps best known for his 1987 novel Red Sorghum, a factory-set drama that inspired an acclaimed film starring Gong Li. Sorghum is one of five of Mo’s novels that Arcade Publishing is reissuing in light of his big win. Howard Goldblatt, Mo’s longtime English translator, says the writer has managed to challenge authority without running afoul of Chinese leadership. Even so, Goldblatt says, ”his novels appeal to people who are interested in questioning those in power.”

You May Like

Comments

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to EW for just $0.32 an issue!
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Get your EW TV news

Subscribe to EW TV for the latest TV news.
Signup Now