'30 Rock': Kenneth tries to seduce Jenna

Any publicity is good publicity, right? Not if you’re 30 Rock‘s Jenna Maroney, an incredibly vain, insecure star who gets jealous of babies for their soft skin. So when Jenna gets some bad press in a tabloid called Them during this week’s episode, the TGS team will do anything to keep her from seeing it — including staging an elaborate fake seduction that involves a moist mop and Kenneth’s hairless shins.