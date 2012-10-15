Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart -- First photo of reunited couple

Edward and Bella’s Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart’s love story has a happy ending — kind of.

ETonline.com posted a grainy photo of the couple together in Los Angeles, and sources added that they “cozied up to each other” at a bar. If that doesn’t say, “I’ve forgiven you for very publicly snogging your director,” I don’t know what does.

At this point, I’ve said all that I can say about it. This was the moment I was waiting for, and now I’m too emotionally drained to be more excited.

