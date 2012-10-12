'NTSF:SD:SUV' sends Paul Scheer to prison

Sooner or later, all the great TV cops have to go undercover behind bars. Charlie’s Angels did it. The new Charlie’s Angels did it. That guy from Prison Break did it, I think. Except he wasn’t a cop. Or was he? I didn’t watch Prison Break. But I do watch NTSF:SD:SUV, the manic procedural spoof created by Paul Scheer which is currently tearing up whatever brain cells you have left after watching Childrens Hospital every Thursday. Scheer will be taking part in aChildrens Hospital/NTSF panel tomorrow at New York Comic-Con, and EW has obtained a clip from an upcoming episode where Scheer’s Trent Hauser has to go to prison… for justice. Watch the clip: