'The Venture Bros.' Halloween special

By Darren Franich
Updated August 03, 2020 at 05:29 PM EDT
How’s this for a milestone: This February, The Venture Bros. will celebrate its 10-year anniversary. One of the defining shows on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim line-up, the show is coincidentally returning for its fifth season in early 2013. Before that, though, fans of the show can enjoy a special episode airing just in time for the spookiest holiday of the year. A Very Venture Halloween will air on Sunday, Oct. 28 at 11:30. Co-creators Jackson Publick and Doc Hammer will be at New York Comic-Con tomorrow talking about the future of the series, but EW has obtained an exclusive clip from the Halloween special. Grab some ketchup and bourbon, and pull up a chair!

