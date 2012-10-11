'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and LEGO unite

type Movie Current Status In Season mpaa PG performer Corey Feldman, Judith Hoag, Elias Koteas director Steve Barron distributor New Line Cinema genre Action Adventure, Kids and Family

What would the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles look like if they were from Scandinavia? One would think paler, but one would be wrong!

In anticipation of New York Comic Con, Nickelodeon’s rebooted TMNT team has partnered with LEGO for a pair of limited-edition minifigures, including a rare black-instead-of-green turtle. The collector items, rolled out exclusively for Comic Con, will be free for the first 300 costumed fans at the Danish toymaker’s NYC flagship store this Saturday. Perhaps more notable, though, is that the figures serve as a preview of the full TMNT set that Lego is looking to launch in January. (Do they even have sewers in Denmark?*)

You can sneak an exclusive peek at the first two toys — Epic Turtle and Kraang, respectively — here.

*They do.

Read more:

Go ninja, go ninja, go! Turtles and Vanilla Ice team up for ‘Gangnam Style’ parody — VIDEO

Nickelodeon renews ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot for second season

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ producer: How ‘booyakasha’ became the new ‘cowabunga’