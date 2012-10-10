Steve Harvey, Katie Couric holding up among new talk shows

Five new talk shows are attempting to fill the large void left by Oprah Winfrey in daytime — and, as expected, it’s not so easy to drum up a following in an already crowded daypart dominated by vets like Maury Povich, Dr. Phil and Ellen DeGeneres.

Among the new shows that launched this fall, Steve Harvey and Katie Couric are leading but the race remains thisclose against Ricki Lake in women 18-49, the demo most coveted by advertisers. Harvey and Couric have a better lead over the competition among women 25-54, where newbies like Jeff Probst and Trisha Goddard are struggling to gain a foothold.

Here are the final ratings for all the new syndicated yakkers for the week of Sept. 24 (when Lake, Probst and Couric finished their third week on the air while Goddard wrapped her second and Harvey, his fourth). For perspective, Povich was in the top spot last week among women 18-49 (1.5) and women 25-54 (1.7).

Each ratings point equals roughly one million viewers in that particular demographic.

Women 18-49

Ricki Lake: .6 rating, up 20% versus previous week

Katie Couric: .7 (flat)

Jeff Probst: .3 (flat)

Steve Harvey: .7 (flat)

Trisha Goddard: .2 (flat)

Women 25-54

Lake .6 (flat)

Probst .4 (flat)

Couric 1.0 (flat)

Harvey 1.0 (up 25%)

Goodard .3 (flat)

And here are some interesting stats for those who think only retirees tune into daytime and early evening syndicated shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. Okay, maybe your grandpa is watching the latter game shows but your younger sister is keeping those Lake averages down in terms of median age.