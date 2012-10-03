'The Croods' trailer: Emma Stone and Nicolas Cage evoke some familiar films -- VIDEO

type Movie Current Status In Season runtime 96 minutes Wide Release Date 03/22/13 performer Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone director Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders distributor Paramount Pictures genre Animation

At first, the new trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods looks like it’s traversing very similar territory to last summer’s Pixar Animation film Brave. We see a free-spirited teenage girl with wild red hair (this time named Eep, voiced by Emma Stone) yearning to break free from the controlling yoke of a well-meaning parent (this time her father Grug, voiced by Nicolas Cage). Yes, this is a family of cavepeople, as opposed to Scottish royalty, but The Croods even features a very Brave-like scene of the young heroine scaling an impossible cliff face to take in the world’s natural beauty.

But then things take a dramatic turn, and the movie transforms from a stark father-daughter tale into a grand family adventure of survival and exploration…into a world that looks a great deal like Avatar. Which is to say, it looks gorgeous. Check it out yourself:

The Croods hits theaters March 22, 2013.

