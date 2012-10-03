'The Croods' trailer: Emma Stone and Nicolas Cage evoke some familiar films -- VIDEO

The Croods
- type
- Movie
- Current Status
- In Season
- runtime
- 96 minutes
- Wide Release Date
- 03/22/13
- performer
- Nicolas Cage, Catherine Keener, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone
- director
- Kirk De Micco, Chris Sanders
- distributor
- Paramount Pictures
- genre
- Animation
At first, the new trailer for DreamWorks Animation’s The Croods looks like it’s traversing very similar territory to last summer’s Pixar Animation film Brave. We see a free-spirited teenage girl with wild red hair (this time named Eep, voiced by Emma Stone) yearning to break free from the controlling yoke of a well-meaning parent (this time her father Grug, voiced by Nicolas Cage). Yes, this is a family of cavepeople, as opposed to Scottish royalty, but The Croods even features a very Brave-like scene of the young heroine scaling an impossible cliff face to take in the world’s natural beauty.
But then things take a dramatic turn, and the movie transforms from a stark father-daughter tale into a grand family adventure of survival and exploration…into a world that looks a great deal like Avatar. Which is to say, it looks gorgeous. Check it out yourself:
The Croods hits theaters March 22, 2013.
