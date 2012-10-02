Lena Dunham shopping advice book -- What do you want to see in it?

type TV Show genre Drama run date 04/15/12 performer Lena Dunham, Allison Williams, Zosia Mamet, Adam Driver, Jemima Kirke Producer Lena Dunham, Judd Apatow broadcaster HBO seasons 6 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA

For $1 million you can bid on Lena Dunham’s first book. But hurry, the bids are due by the end of the day tomorrow.

Dunham’s literary agents are currently shopping around an advice book penned by the Girls creator. According to Slate, the actress has written a detailed book proposal outlining the general content of the book, which will reportedly be in the format of essays. Some sample topics include Dunham’s first experience with sex, her attempts to eat healthily (including a diet journal) and her obsession with death. Overall, however, she hopes to help people avoid the mistakes she’s made in her life.

Since I do not readily have $1 million on hand, I’ve made a wish list for what I’d to see in Dunham’s advice book instead.

1. Forget the diet plan, I’d like a detailed dating history. If she actually knows people who say thing like, “She was extremely forthcoming with the blowies,” I want advice on where she met them (so I can avoid them).

2. Dunham’s spoken about this before, but I want to hear a more candid account of her experiences as a woman in the entertainment industry. (There’s apparently something about “the most awkward date ever with an older director” in the book… Yes, please.)

3. A chapter on Brian Williams. Because she knows him personally and I wish I did.

4. The entire Freaky Friday-inspired play Dunham wrote about her and Jimmy Fallon. I’m not sure how this would qualify as advice, but it needs to see the light of day.

5. The nudity. I think we’d all like to know more about how she is able to do so, so many naked scenes. A woman with that kind of confidence is one we can all learn from.

What do you want to see in Dunham’s advice book, readers?

