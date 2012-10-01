'The Hobbit' banner poster features all 13 dwarves

By Tara Fowler
Updated August 03, 2020 at 05:28 PM EDT
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

type
  • Movie

Are you concerned you won’t be able to tell the dwarves apart in Peter Jackson’s forthcoming Hobbit trilogy? Never fear, for the studios behind the films have released a banner poster to help you learn all their names.

Last week, a full poster featuring the dwarves surfaced on the film’s Facebook page, but it did not do us the courtesy of listing the (very similar) monikers of the 13 dwarves. (And we thought we had it bad with Snow White’s seven dwarves.) So New Line and MGM have released an entirely new banner with all the major players. Check it out below (for a larger photo, click here):

Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Notice the convenient spacing between characters, meaning you can easily make flashcards and begin quizzing yourself in advance of the first film’s Dec. 14 premiere.

