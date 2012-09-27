Tina Fey -- Mommy & Me with Meryl Streep is not happening yet

Two years ago, the Interwebs exploded with the news that Tina Fey and Meryl Streep might co-star in a comedy called Mommy & Me, directed by Stanley Tucci. And while the idea of sharing the big screen with acting’s reigning queen seemed like a dream to Fey, unfortunately the reality is that the film is unlikely to happen… at least in the foreseeable future. “It seems to have fallen apart for now,” says Fey in this week’s issue of Entertainment Weekly. Still, she adds: “Sometimes movies come back together.” Click through for the full exchange.

So what was it before it fell apart?

It was this thing at Sony called Mommy & Me and the script went through a lot of permutations and almost got made, and then didn’t… It was [about] a woman who loses her job and has to move home with her mother… The script didn’t really come together.

That must have been disappointing.

Sure, but it’s also something that you want to come together correctly. All the parties involved were a dream — Stanley Tucci was involved too [as director]. I would definitely still want to do something with all parties.

Your fans were excited by the mere idea of you and Meryl Streep in the same movie, so hopefully something will come together.

The headline I saw was “Tina Fey to Receive Acting Lessons on Camera from Meryl Streep.” That’s about right. Maybe something else will come together some day.