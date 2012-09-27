'The Hobbit' poster: You like dwarves? We got dwarves!

If you only know the world of Middle-Earth from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, you probably think that J.R.R. Tolkien wasn’t really big on dwarves. After all, LOTR only features one major dwarf character: Gimli, the Borgnine-esque gruff comic relief. But don’t worry, dwarf fans: J.R.R. Tolkien also wrote The Hobbit, which prominently features thirteen dwarf characters. A new poster for the first Hobbit film just hit the film’s Facebook page, so you can start getting acquainted with all the dwarves whose kooky antics you’ll be enjoying for the next several years of Hobbit movies. Check out the poster: