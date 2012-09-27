'The Hobbit' poster: You like dwarves? We got dwarves!

By Darren Franich
Updated August 03, 2020 at 05:28 PM EDT
Advertisement

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

type
  • Movie

If you only know the world of Middle-Earth from the Lord of the Rings film trilogy, you probably think that J.R.R. Tolkien wasn’t really big on dwarves. After all, LOTR only features one major dwarf character: Gimli, the Borgnine-esque gruff comic relief. But don’t worry, dwarf fans: J.R.R. Tolkien also wrote The Hobbit, which prominently features thirteen dwarf characters. A new poster for the first Hobbit film just hit the film’s Facebook page, so you can start getting acquainted with all the dwarves whose kooky antics you’ll be enjoying for the next several years of Hobbit movies. Check out the poster:

Lewis Jacobs/NBC

Clockwise from top left: The angry guy, the heartthrob, the “funny” guy, the sad guy, the bachelor uncle, the bad boy, the sweetheart, the fat one, the old one, the European, the lead singer, the lead singer’s goofy little brother, and Donnie.

Follow Darren on Twitter: @DarrenFranich

Read more:

‘The Hobbit’ trailer: A deep dive into the new clip

Gandalf almost falls off a bridge again in ‘The Hobbit’ trailer — VIDEO

New ‘Hobbit’ app offers fans previously unreleased images from the film

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

type
  • Movie
mpaa
runtime
  • 170 minutes
director
  • Peter Jackson

Comments

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com