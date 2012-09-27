Lady Gaga's butt inspires designer handbags

It looks like Lady Gaga’s body is inspiring more than just headlines lately.

Less than a week after Gaga revealed that she’s gained 25 pounds (and she’s proud of it!), Mugler creative director Nicola Formichetti — who was once employed as the pop star’s personal stylist — told Women’s Wear Daily that the brand’s first line of leather goods were designed with the pop star’s derriere in mind.

Formichetti didn’t go into detail about how exactly Gaga’s behind inspired him, but did reveal that the collection includes day bags, clutches and sports totes, ranging from $900 to $1,550.

As for Gaga’s reaction? Formichetti says she doesn’t yet know her butt was his muse. Surprise!

Do you see hints of Gaga in these purses?

Image zoom