'All on the Line with Joe Zee': Zoe Kazan is quirky, but not that quirky

On episode 3 of All on the line with Joe Zee, Elle magazine’s Joe Zee helps struggling apparel brand Electric Love Light create a look that nails singer Zoe Kazan’s indie spirit. But will Kazan wear a design that’s inspired by a “looney teenage version of Rainbow Brite?”

Designer Andrea Diodati has already scared off retailers with her over the top designs, but if she can’t tone them down and sell them she may lose her work visa. In this clip, Diodati weighs Zee’s advice against her own creative vision as she fashions a red carpet outfit for Kazan to wear during the Ruby Sparks press tour.