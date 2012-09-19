Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reunion -- report

type Book Current Status In Season

Oh happy day, Twi-hards! Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart reunited in Los Angeles over the weekend, according to People. And it sounds like a relationship reconciliation might be in the cards for our favorite star-crossed lovers, after K-Stew broke R-Patz’s heart when she cheated on him with her Snow White director. An insider told People that Pattinson’s crew “think they’ll be a couple again.” And that’s enough for us to get excited. So what does a Robsten reunion look like? Well if we really thought about it …*

She’s worried.

He’s pissed.

Yep, still mad.

She tries to smile.

He’s not having any of that.

She pleads a little bit.

He says some angry words.

He tries to leave.

But she won’t let him.

Then he softens.

And they kiss. The end.

*This is not at all what it looked like.

Related:

Kristen Stewart talks Robert Pattinson: ‘We’re totally fine’

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart getting back together? A letter from a concerned fan