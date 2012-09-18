Jaden, Willow Smith star in 'Find You Somewhere' video

Get ready to whip your collective hairs back and forth!

The Smith siblings have put out a new music video together, and when we say Smith siblings, we actually mean all three of them. AcE (a.k.a. Trey Smith — Will Smith’s son with Sheree Zampino) tapped into the combined star power of his two younger siblings Jaden and Willow for “Find You Somewhere.”

The video is a full-on family affair — it was also directed by Jada Pinkett Smith. Check it out below:

Can we talk about Willow? And that skintight leotard? I wish I was that flexible, but the girl is only 11…

