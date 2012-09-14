Parks and Recreation video sums up Leslie Knope's campaign

type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 7 run date 04/09/09-02/24/15 performer Amy Poehler, Adam Scott, Chris Pratt, Aziz Ansari, Rashida Jones, Nick Offerman broadcaster NBC genre Comedy

Dying for more Leslie Knope?

The wait is almost over — the fifth season of Parks and Recreation will premiere this Thursday at 9:30 ET. For those that don’t have time to marathon the whole last season (which culminated in Knope’s defeat of Bobby Newport (Paul Rudd) for the new City Council representative of Pawnee), NBC has put together a quick catch-up video of the campaign conveniently reminding you of all the jokes you forgot made you crack up the first time around. Not to mention a few good emotional gut punches — Leslie Knope’s finale voiceover still gets me.

Check it all out below:

Want more? Watch the blooper reel of the fourth season and try to explain how this show doesn’t have a bigger audience.

