'The Voice' vs 'The X Factor' -- Poll

Fall television’s timeslot wars continue tonight as The Voice and The X Factor face off in a bitter duel for the ages. (Something like this, I imagine.)

The Voice debuted on Monday night to respectable ratings, though it wasn’t up against much competition. Tonight will be the true test of the NBC series’ viewership.

While The X Factor got off to a rough start last year, it has undergone a number of changes. Paula Abdul and Nicole Scherzinger are gone, with Demi Lovato and Britney Spears taking their places for season 2. What’s more, Simon Cowell has vowed that viewers will see a whole new side to Spears, who he says is “surprisingly quite mean.” Looks like it might deserve another chance.

But this is more than just a question of The Voice vs. The X Factor. This, readers, is the age old battle of Britney vs. XTina. So, when 8 p.m. rolls around, which show will you be watching live?

