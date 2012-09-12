'How I Met Your Mother': On the set with Neil Patrick Harris -- VIDEO

We know from the finale of How I Met Your Mother's seventh season that Barney and Robin get hitched — but, when, how, and who gets cold feet are questions that are all still up in the air. EW was on set for the shoot of the first episode of season 8 — titled "Farhampton" — which opens with Robin and Ted back in the bridal suite where we left them. We also got a sneak peek at the second episode of the season, "The Pre-nup" where we see Barney discussing the legal aspects of his upcoming nuptials (with Quinn this time, of course, — not Robin!).