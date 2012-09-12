'How I Met Your Mother': On the set with Neil Patrick Harris -- VIDEO
We know from the finale of How I Met Your Mother's seventh season that Barney and Robin get hitched — but, when, how, and who gets cold feet are questions that are all still up in the air. EW was on set for the shoot of the first episode of season 8 — titled "Farhampton" — which opens with Robin and Ted back in the bridal suite where we left them. We also got a sneak peek at the second episode of the season, "The Pre-nup" where we see Barney discussing the legal aspects of his upcoming nuptials (with Quinn this time, of course, — not Robin!).
"We like to play with the timeline on our show," Cobie Smulders told EW. "We're shooting this scene at the beginning for the first episode, but it's going to continue at the very end of the season. I feel like the wedding is going to come back at the end of the season, but am I walking down the aisle? I don't know."
Check out what Smulders, Neil Patrick Harris, and Josh Radnor had to say about coming back to set and what we can expect in season 8 in the exclusive video below.
