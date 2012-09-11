Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer welcome twins

True Blood
- type
- TV Show
- Current Status
- On Hiatus
- seasons
- 7
- run date
- 09/07/08
- performer
- Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin
- genre
- Sci-fi and Fantasy, Drama
Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer are the proud parents of twins.
“We can confirm that Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer recently welcomed their twins into the world,” reps for the couple told People. “The babies were born a few weeks early, but are in good health and both Mom and Dad are overjoyed.”
The True Blood costars wed in August 2010. The twins are Paquin’s first children, while Moyer has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship. 30-year-old Paquin first announced her pregnancy in April.
Comments