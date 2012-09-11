Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer welcome twins

type TV Show Current Status On Hiatus seasons 7 run date 09/07/08 performer Stephen Moyer, Anna Paquin genre Sci-fi and Fantasy, Drama

Anna Paquin and husband Stephen Moyer are the proud parents of twins.

“We can confirm that Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer recently welcomed their twins into the world,” reps for the couple told People. “The babies were born a few weeks early, but are in good health and both Mom and Dad are overjoyed.”

The True Blood costars wed in August 2010. The twins are Paquin’s first children, while Moyer has a son and a daughter from a previous relationship. 30-year-old Paquin first announced her pregnancy in April.