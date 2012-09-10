Blake Lively marries Ryan Reynolds -- See her dating record

On Sunday night, Blake Lively wed Ryan Reynolds a year after they were first spotted together in Boston, officially taking herself off the market.

And what a market it was. Since breaking up with her Gossip Girl costar Penn Badgley in 2010, the 25-year-old has been linked to a number of the most eligible bachelors in Hollywood. Shortly after her split from Badgley, she was rumored to be seeing the one and only Ryan Gosling. Then, there were the five months with Leonardo DiCaprio before Lively finally settled down with her Green Lantern costar.

With that kind of dating history, a girl can't help but be jealous. But is Lively the luckiest woman in the world? PopWatch investigates.

After extensive research, I have narrowed the most important title ever down to three other contenders: Kate Bosworth, Taylor Swift and Reynolds' own ex Scarlett Johansson.

We'll start with Bosworth: Recently engaged herself, Bosworth's dating history is Oscar-worthy. You may be familiar with the recent years, which include True Blood's Alexander Skarsgard, the fine-looking model James Rousseau and, of course, Orlando Bloom. (Many Pirates of the Caribbean fans' hearts were shattered over this affair. Don't pretend you weren't in love with Will Turner.) But Bosworth has an impressive history before Bloom as well. Did you know she dated Chris Evans? Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry? The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder?

Swift's relationships have been the subject of a lot of scrutiny, mainly because she keeps writing songs about them. At only 22, Swift has managed to assemble a powerful lineup. And since she's never, ever getting back together with any of them, we know there's no chance of any repeats. Confirmed relationships have included Joe Jonas, Twilight's Taylor Lautner, John Mayer and Jake Gyllenhaal. As for the rumors, Swift's been linked to Tim Tebow, Garrett Hedlund, Chord Overstreet and Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick. She's currently racking up frequent flier miles with a Kennedy. In terms of sheer numbers, Swift has the rest of the ladies beat.

Finally, there's Johansson, who's the most eclectic of the four. Among her past beaus: Patrick Wilson, Jared Leto, Josh Hartnett, Justin Timberlake, Sean Penn and, of course, Reynolds himself. A wide-ranging group, to say the least — I'm still confused by that Penn thing — but Hartnett and Timberlake are monumental conquests.

Based on my personal preferences, I have to go Bosworth. Lively's history is enviable, but for me it's nothing compared to the trifecta of Skarsgard, Bloom and Somerhalder. Bosworth's basically dated her way through my fantasies. That's just me, though. Who do you think is the luckiest, readers?