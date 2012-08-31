'Sons of Anarchy': Fun in makeup

Mandi Bierly
August 31, 2012 at 09:41 PM EDT

If you told me that TV’s most fun hair and makeup trailer was on the set of Sons of Anarchy, I wouldn’t have believed you. But now, after viewing the latest installment of “Behind the Anarchy,” it has my vote. Watch the “Juice” video below, in which Theo Rossi takes us along for his grooming session at around :55. Ron Perlman’s entrance may be the best thing you’ve seen all day… until Charlie Hunnam is shown doing push-ups.

