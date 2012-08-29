Republican National Convention: Fox News dominates

Fox News dominated its cable rivals and even topped the three major networks during last night’s coverage of the Republican National Convention, according to Nielsen Media Research. More than 6.8 million viewers tuned in to Fox News to see Ann Romney and New Jersey governor Chris Christie make their speeches during the 10-11 p.m. ET window, more than twice as many who tuned in to CNN (1.5 million) and MSNBC (1.5 million) combined. NBC was the only outfit within striking distance during that hour, averaging 4.8 million viewers — though Brian Williams and his team did edge Fox News in the crucial 25-54 demo by about 50,000 viewers.

For the 10 o’clock hour, Fox News’ ratings were up 11 percent compared to their coverage of the opening night of the 2008 Republican National Convention. That bump might be attributed to the one-day delay caused by Hurricane Isaac, which may have indirectly heightened anticipation, and a general surge in Republican enthusiasm to unseat a Democratic incumbent.

8-11 p.m. Primetime Coverage

FNC: 5,150,407 viewers (1,174,242 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 1,316,619 viewers (337,562 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,200,690 viewers (368,811 in 25-54)

10-11 p.m. Coverage

FNC: 6,878,804 viewers (1,679,763 in 25-54)

NBC: 4,770,050 viewers (1,725,282 in 25-54)

CBS: 3,118,927 viewers (938,237 in 25-54)

ABC: 2,862,656 viewers (920,346 in 25-54)

CNN: 1,473,885 viewers (413,467 in 25-54)

MSNBC: 1,468,348 viewers (411,738 in 25-54)

