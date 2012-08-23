Mary Murphy on 'SYTYCD': The all-stars are back and energy levels are high!

The show started off with a bang with a fabulous disco from Doriana Sanchez starring Tiffany and all-star Brandon Bryant. Yes they get big points for such a difficult routine and how about that leap-split into his arms? I love that move! Tiffany was full of fire tonight. Other highlights – and there were many – were Whitney and all-star Nick Lazzarini in a Travis Wall piece that sent the thermometer off the charts, in the “hot” direction. The choreographer required Whitney to bring her sexy and she was certainly smoldering tonight.

OK, Cole, please don’t put pressure on me to put you on the Hot Tamale Train! But you have to know your paso doble should’ve been on that train, I just got so carried away on how fabulous you were and we were short on time. And for the record for a non-professional ballroom dancer, that has been the best paso in the show’s history! So you’re already on that train and have been from week 1. And P.S. – the cha-cha was not bad; I just had high expectations after your paso.

Welcomed onto the Hot Tamale Train for the first time were Lindsay and Jacob Karr in a Spencer List Broadway piece. If anybody looked like they were ready for the Broadway stage it was Lindsay in a very stylistic number.

I can’t wait to find out what Cyrus draws each week and how he copes with it. Well I was pleasantly surprised and in total awe of him in Travis Wall’s contemporary piece with all-star Jamie Goodwin. How does someone give this kind of performance with this kind choreography with no training? My favorite number of the night was another fabulous number from Stacey Tookey and Eliana and all-star Alex Wong. It was a personal sigh of relief to see Alex finally healthy and dancing again on our stage. Eliana definitely had her day in the sun. Her command of the stage, her gorgeous technique, her ability to give an honest performance and her amazing control of movement set her apart tonight. I can’t wait to see what she’ll be up against next week. How does a quick step sound?

And we said goodbye to two brilliant dancers last night: George Lawrence II and Audrey Case. Luckily we will see them soon in the finale and on the tour.

Now for something more trivial. There has been a huge response to my butterfly ring by Zorab that I wore. I’m working hard to wear similar jewelry but at a fraction of the cost since that ring is $20,000! Oh, and the purple dress I wore was by Teri Jon.

Stepping off for now,

Mary

A tribute to Emmy Award winning choreographer Mia Michaels

For the first time on “SYTYCD” an entire night was devoted to one choreographer, Mia Michaels .

I personally loved watching all the numbers again. It might have been a bit unfair to compare this season’s talent with some of the most magical moments of our show’s history.

I’m not sure it was a good idea for me to go back and watch all the original routines and the dancers that made those dances special before the show.

I think overall the dancers did an amazing job but could not quite find the magic, maybe if they had an All-Star from the original piece they would have had a chance to make magic again.

I did think it was a cool idea. I just didn’t know how difficult it was going to be to live up to the past’s greatest moments.

I think couples that stood out tonight were Elaina and Cyrus starring in the Door; Tiffany and George starring in Hometown Glory; Witney and Chechon in the Bench Dance; and Lindsey and Cole starring in An Addiction.

Now on to the eliminations – falling into the bottom for the girls was Lindsey, Amelia, and Janelle. We went back and forth between Amelia and Lindsey with Lindsey edging out Amelia with her amazing dancing in the Addiction piece.

Word back from the choreographers was that Janelle was always complaining. Contestants need to know that they are being judged at all times. When we get down to great dancers falling into the bottom, we have to go on everything and even having a choreographer to like working with someone, is included this season.

For the guys I don’t think we wanted to lose anybody because this was a tough one. It came down to George and Dareian with George just edging out Darien. I’m glad losing four contestants at one time is over. That is just way too hard on all of us.

All in all I think it was a great night of celebrating Mia Michaels and dance.

Stepping off for now,

Mary

