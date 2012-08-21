Tony Scott's family denies reports he was suffering from brain cancer

In the wake of director Tony Scott’s apparent suicide on Sunday, ABC News, citing a source close to Scott, reported that the filmmaker was suffering from inoperable brain cancer at the time of his death. But according to the Los Angeles Times, Scott’s family is now denying the reports, which quickly circulated on-line, that the 68-year-old director had brain cancer. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has not yet determined whether Scott had any underlying health problems that might have driven him to take his own life by jumping off a bridge in San Pedro, Calif. Its final report on the Top Gun director’s death will not be released until toxicology and other tests are finished, which will take several weeks.

In the meantime, ABC News has backed off its initial story, posting an update on its web site headlined, “Tony Scott Brain Cancer Report Appears in Doubt.” The backpedaling follows an incident last month in which ABC News mistakenly reported that the man who killed 12 people in a shooting rampage at an Aurora, Colorado movie theater was linked to the Tea Party.