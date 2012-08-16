'The Last Stand' trailer: Arnold's comeback?

Darren Franich
August 16, 2012 at 09:23 PM EDT

“Eet’s my day off,” says Arnold Schwarzenegger in the trailer for The Last Stand. “Shood be a quiet weekend.” Things get loud quickly. In his first post-gubernatorial lead role, Schwarzenegger plays a small-town sheriff fighting against a renegade drug lord. Johnny Knoxville plays his hilarious sidekick. Peter Stormare plays a bad guy. Forest Whitaker is there, too. It’s impossible to tell from this trailer if Schwarzenegger can still play a believable action man, but this sure doesn’t look boring. Watch the trailer:

